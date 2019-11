BINGHAMTON, NY – Meanwhile, the zoo is looking for help from people who aren’t tired of voting.

The zoo is holding the final round of voting to name its new porcupette

In August, zookeepers welcomed the birth of the porcupette as an important addition to the Species Survival Plan, which carefully manages breeding of endangered animals.

Finalists for the name include Almond, Chopsticks, Huckleberry, Oregano, and Wasabi.

Voting runs from now until next Wednesday at Rossparkzoo.com .