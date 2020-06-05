Visions steps up coronavirus relief efforts

BINGHAMTON, NY – Visions Federal Credit Union has stepped up its support of coronavirus relief efforts across its 3 state region.

Visions has allocated over $60,000 to 9 different community response funds in New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania, including efforts in Broome, Tioga and Susquehanna Counties.

These funds then redistribute the money to non-profits and other virus relief agencies in their respective communities.

Community Development Manager Tim Strong says the credit union decided to defer to local expertise to make certain its donations had the greatest impact.

“We wanted to do it quickly, as we knew that it was an emergency situation, that those funds were needed now. And then what we said internally was let’s review it after 30 days and see how things are going,” says Strong.

On Monday, Visions resumed its normal branch hours.

Its lobbies have remained open throughout the pandemic as the branches do not have drive through tellers.

Safety protocols remain in place with plexiglass installed, limits on capacity, hand sanitizer and masks.

Strong says that while the number of people applying for mortgages dropped dramatically during the pandemic, there has been a renewed interest in home improvement loans and home equity lines of credit.

“Because people are saying, we’re home, let’s put the pool in this summer because we’re not sure if we’re going to get vacation. Let’s renovate the kitchen that we’ve been thinking about doing, but now that I’m really home this much, it really has a big impact. So, we really have pivoted on what we thought our year was originally going to look like. I think a lot of organizations did,” says Strong.

Strong says Visions has also continued to honor its sponsorship of events, even when they’ve had to be canceled.

And its 700 employees have stepped up in other ways.

$11,000 was raised for local food banks through Denim Days fundraisers.

Plus employees donated funds to pay for nearly 250 meals for workers at UHS that were prepared at the company’s cafeteria.

And Visions has donated 4,500 PPE masks and 600 face shields to hospitals, nursing homes and police agencies.