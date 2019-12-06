Visions Federal Credit Union to hold annual Christmas in the Park

ENDWELL, NY – A local credit union is putting on a holiday party this weekend.



Visions Federal Credit Union is holding its first annual Visions of Christmas in the Park on Sunday.

Part of the party will be held at Visions’ new headquarters on Country Club Road, and the other part will be at Highland Park.

Officials say the event is a clever collaboration between Visions and the Town of Union.

Community Development Manager Tim Strong says Visions loves the holidays and is excited for this new celebration.

“First of all, at visions, we have a ton of holiday spirit as you can see. Some of our employees really took it upon themselves to make the building really sparkle for the holidays. This is one part of why we’re welcoming people here and just want to make them feel welcome here and really feel the holiday spirit,” says Strong.

The Visions headquarters will have events from 1 to 4 PM, and Highland Park will have events from 2:30 6 PM, which will culminate in tree lighting, caroling, and fireworks.

The entire event is free for families to attend.