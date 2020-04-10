Visions Federal Credit Union launches weekly campaign to spotlight those who are going above and beyond

BINGHAMTON, NY – Visions Federal Credit Union is recognizing its members and partners who are stepping up in their response to the coronavirus.

Visions has launched a new weekly campaign called “Heart of a Hero” spotlighting those going above and beyond to address the pandemic.

This week, it is featuring Betty Anne Jansen, owner of Sew Sewcial in Norwich.

Jansen has been sewing masks for frontline workers and encouraging her customers to do the same.

Previous honorees are Finger Lakes Distilling in Watkins Glen for switching over to making hand sanitizer and a media arts teacher in new Jersey who works remotely with his students to continue producing an in-school TV news program.

In addition to the recognition, each recipient receives $500 to support their efforts.

“It’s really important with everything being so data driven and statistics driven that there is some positive out there now and I think this is one example of how we thought we could do our part,” says Community Development Manager Tim Strong.

Strong says all of the nominations come from tellers and other employees at its dozens of branches.

Those branches remain open as Visions does not have drive-up windows, however safe social distancing measures are being employed.

Because of a drop-off in volume, the branches have reduced hours and staffing, although no Visions employees have been laid off.

And Visions is letting the organizers of events that it sponsors keep the money even if the event doesn’t go on as planned.

“We’ve come out and said, ‘The sponsorship we’ve given, keep that. Get back in touch with us. We understand it’s likely been postponed or canceled. But we want you to keep that money.’ Because obviously right now is not an easy time for them and so that’s one more thing that we can do,” says Strong.

Strong says Visions has also offered other financial flexibility to its members including extended skip-a-payment programs and special zero interest emergency loans for those significantly impacted by the pandemic.