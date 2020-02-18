Visions donates to assist local Military Families

ENDWELL, NY – Visions Federal Credit Union is giving a large donation to an organization that will assist military families.

Operation Homefront was the beneficiary of a check worth over $25,000 this afternoon at Visions main location in Endwell, on behalf of their Vision’s Veteran’s Program.



The nonprofit organization makes an effort to build strong, stable, and secure military families.



They supply financial relief during difficult times, providing food, transportation, awarding mortgage free homes, and other support.



Northeast Operation Homefront Senior Director Peter Stinson says donations like this strengthen the organization.

“This donation is extremely important. We can only carry out our programs through the generosity of community partners like Visions Federal Credit Union, and this very generous gift is going to make out programs possible throughout the northeast” says Stinson.

Stinson says its all a part of their plan to supply relief, resiliency, and recurring family support.



He says even the caregivers of a veteran or his or her family receive support.



He says volunteers are always welcome, and if you are interested in joining the effort, you can visit https://www.operationhomefront.org/