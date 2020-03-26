Virus death rates increase overnight

ALBANY, NY – There was more bad news during Governor Cuomo’s daily briefing today.

100 more people have died of the virus overnight, bringing the state’s death toll to 385 from 285.

Cuomo says the longer people have to stay on the ventilators, the worse the outcome is expected to be.

He says currently there are quite a few people who have spent awhile on the machines, so he expects the death count to rise.

The average amount of time for a person with COVID-19 to use a ventilator is 11 to 21 days.

“Almost any scenario that is realistic will overwhelm the capacity of the current health care system. So, a little reality, keep the curve down as low as you can but you cannot get the curve down low enough so that you don’t overwhelm the hospital capacity,” said Cuomo.

The Governor also says that the state is moving forward with the practice of putting two people on one ventilator.