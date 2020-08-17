VINES farm stand showcases fresh produce

BINGHAMTON, NY – VINES is continuing to extend its reach into the community while making fresh produce more accessible to everyone.

The VINES Farm Stand, which opened in June, is located at the corner of Tudor and Susquehanna Street.

Every Thursday, the stand offers products such as tomatoes, green beans, and fresh greens.

Farm Manager Kyle Rittenburg says the goal for the stand is simply to give those who have limited access to produce a chance to eat healthier.

“We’re just looking to get people to eat more veggies. Even if they aren’t interested in purchasing veggies, just come out and see what we’re doing, say hello. We’re all about building community, and doing that around food. So, we always love to see people come out, interested in what we’re doing,” says Rittenburg.

e farm stand is open every Thursday from 11 to 1, with Rittenburg adding the stand will remain open until the end of October.

VINES also sells produce at the Downtown Courtyard Market each Tuesday from 4 to 7.