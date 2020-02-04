VINES and Binghamton Regional Sustainability Coalition receive Environmental Justice Community Impact Grants

BINGHAMTON, NY – Two Greater Binghamton non-profits are receiving money from the state to address environmental and public health concerns.

VINES and the Binghamton Regional Sustainability Coalition are recipients of Environmental Justice Community Impact Grants.

VINES is getting $100,000 to add five new community gardens on vacant properties in Binghamton, Johnson City and the Town of Union.

Plus, it will fund between 35 and 50 raised garden beds for people’s homes.

BRSC will use $97,000 to work with low-income neighborhoods to reduce barriers to accessing clean energy.