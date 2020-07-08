Village Train and Hobby reopens

WINDSOR, NY – A store in Windsor that sells toy trains and train-sets among other things is back open.

Village Train and Hobby opened up about 3 weeks ago, and has been enjoying moderate success.

The store follows C-D-C guidelines by requiring face masks to be worn by its customers.

If you do not have a mask at the door, management will give you one.

There will also be hand sanitizer at the front desk and in the bathroom.

It is not a busy time for the store according to owner Jeff Olin, who says he wants to stay open for the holiday season.

“Honestly, in the back of my mind, I’m hoping the state doesn’t come in and shut us down again. I’m really worried that if we get shut down again, between October through March, because that literally is our busiest time. December is absolutely crazy busy in here for Christmas time, and we certainly would be devestated if they shut us down,” says Olin.

The store, which is most busy during the winter holiday season, features a large fully constructed model railroad for people of all ages.

It is open 10 AM to 5 Tuesday and Wednesday, 10 to 6 on Thursday, 10 to 4 on Friday, and 10 to 3 on Saturdays.