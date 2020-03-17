Village of Endicott releases statement amid coronavirus outbreak

The customer service center will remain open at this time, but strongly encourage residents and customers to conduct business via online by phone or by the dropbox located at the municipal building.

Village administration will be available by phone or email.

Endicott, NY— In light of growing public safety concerns regarding the outbreak of novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, the Village of Endicott has released the following information about closures and changes to usual operations.

Residents are encouraged to conduct any inquiries or Village business by phone. Payments for Village services will be processed as normal, and residents can pay by phone or deposit cash or checks via the dropbox at the Village offices, which will be monitored throughout the day.

The Endicott Village Court, the George F. Johnson Memorial Library, and the Endicott Visitors Center, museum and events center will all be closed effective March 16 until further notice. Refunds or postponements will be arranged via phone at (607) 757-5355 for those planning upcoming events at the events center.

The Village of Endicott Board of Trustees meeting on March 16 at 7 p.m. will be held as usual, but all further public meetings will be postponed until further notice.

The Village of Endicott is increasing its cleaning and disinfection practices on the premises of the facilities and offices for all departments to ensure the safety and health of Village employees.

The Village of Endicott reminds the proprietors of all bars, restaurants, gyms and theaters to adhere to the orders issued by Governor Andrew Cuomo, which state that these businesses are not to serve food or beverages on premise, but are allowed to accommodate takeout or delivery orders only.

“These are trying times with uncertainty causing many Endicott residents to be anxious. We encourage all residents to practice common sense, avoid public spaces and to be vigilant about hygiene as our local businesses and community employ best practices to avoid the spread of the coronavirus outbreak,” said Mayor Linda Jackson. “We assure residents that emergency services including the fire and police departments are still working vigilantly to ensure the safety of Village residents.”