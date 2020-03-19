Village of Endicott declares state of emergency

The state of emergency will remain in effect in the Village of Endicott until further notice.
Endicott, NY—A State of Emergency has been declared in the geographical area within the Village of Endicott effective at 4 p.m. on March 18.
The State of Emergency has been declared due to emergency conditions produced by the threat of a rapid increase in cases of COVID-19, requiring decisive action to slow and contain the spread thereof in order to protect the health and safety of the public.
Until a subsequent order is released, the State of Emergency will remain in effect. Mayor Linda Jackson has initiated this State of Emergency as Chief Executive of the Village of Endicott under the authority given by New York State Executive Law, Article 2-B.
“I hereby direct department heads of the Village of Endicott, in coordination with the Mayor’s Office, to take steps necessary to protect life and property, public infrastructure and other such emergency assistance as deemed necessary,” Mayor Jackson wrote in the declaration.
In light of the rapidly developing situation regarding the outbreak of novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, the Village of Endicott has released the following updates about municipal and community operations.
- The Village of Endicott offices will be closed to the public as of 4 p.m. on March 18, but employees are still in the office and working diligently to answer questions and take payments. Residents are encouraged to conduct any inquiries or Village business by phone. Payments for Village services will be processed as normal, and residents can pay by phone or deposit cash or checks via the dropbox at the Village offices, which will be monitored throughout the day.
Village Department contact information is as follows:
- Mayor’s Office: (607) 757-2421 or (607) 757-2420
- Deputy Mayor: (607) 757-5367
- Village Manager: (607) 757-5337
- Light Department: (607) 757-2454
- Water Department: (607) 757-2443 or (607) 757-2452
- Vital Statistics: (607) 757-2433
- Village Engineering: (607) 757-2425
- General Questions: (607) 757-2435
- The Village Code Office will be receiving all permit questions and complaints over the phone at (607) 757-2465. Residents with specific permit questions or applications are encouraged to call for an appointment.
- The Village of Endicott Police Department will function as the community’s informational hub during this time, with constantly updated information being released on the website, endicottpolice.com, and Facebook page at facebook.com/endicottpolice.
- A community economic relief fund has been established for Broome, Chenango, Delaware, Otsego and Tioga Counties to benefit those who may need help paying rent or utilities while out of work. For information and eligibility criteria, call 211 or 1-866-211-9966 or visit the website at helpme211.com.
- Spectrum Internet is offering two free months of Internet and WiFi services to new customers with Pre-K to Grade 12 or college students who are receiving education remotely. Eligible households should call 1-844-488-8398 to sign up for this offer.
- Price Chopper is currently open, with operating hours of 6 a.m. to 7 a.m. for senior citizens only, and operating hours for the general public from 7 a.m. until 10 p.m.
- Many local restaurants are still offering takeout and delivery service, and residents should call these businesses to receive information about hours, menus and delivery. Many of these local businesses are generously offering free meals to students in light of school closures, and the Village has attached a list of local restaurants offering this service. Additionally, local schools are still serving takeout food to students, and any questions about this program should be directed to your local school district’s website.