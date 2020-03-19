Village of Endicott declares state of emergency

The state of emergency will remain in effect in the Village of Endicott until further notice.

Endicott, NY—A State of Emergency has been declared in the geographical area within the Village of Endicott effective at 4 p.m. on March 18.

The State of Emergency has been declared due to emergency conditions produced by the threat of a rapid increase in cases of COVID-19, requiring decisive action to slow and contain the spread thereof in order to protect the health and safety of the public.

Until a subsequent order is released, the State of Emergency will remain in effect. Mayor Linda Jackson has initiated this State of Emergency as Chief Executive of the Village of Endicott under the authority given by New York State Executive Law, Article 2-B.

“I hereby direct department heads of the Village of Endicott, in coordination with the Mayor’s Office, to take steps necessary to protect life and property, public infrastructure and other such emergency assistance as deemed necessary,” Mayor Jackson wrote in the declaration.

In light of the rapidly developing situation regarding the outbreak of novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, the Village of Endicott has released the following updates about municipal and community operations.

The Village of Endicott offices will be closed to the public as of 4 p.m. on March 18, but employees are still in the office and working diligently to answer questions and take payments. Residents are encouraged to conduct any inquiries or Village business by phone. Payments for Village services will be processed as normal, and residents can pay by phone or deposit cash or checks via the dropbox at the Village offices, which will be monitored throughout the day.

Village Department contact information is as follows: