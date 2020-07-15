Victim of Norwich crash identified

NORWICH, NY – New York State Police have identified the man killed in a crash near a hotel in Norwich.

Officers say 77-year old Gary VanDusen of Norwich was walking his dog at around 9:50 PM on Monday when he was hit by a truck driven by 45-year old Tony Williamson of Bainbridge.

State Police say Williamson was traveling southbound on Route 12 when he hit VanDusen and his dog in an unlit area.

The dog was also killed.

The incident occurred near Fred’s Inn with New York State Police responding.

The investigation is on going.