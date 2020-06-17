VIBES in Binghamton offers a new kind of ice cream

BINGHAMTON, NY – If you have never heard the term Fried Ice Cream, you may get the chance to try some in downtown Binghamton.

VIBES Rolled Ice Cream has been on the corner of Washington Street and Court Street for just over 2 weeks.

The sweet treat was adopted from the Thailand style of laying cream on an ice-cold surface, spreading it out, and rolling it up to make a good-looking dessert.

The outlet offers flavors like cotton candy, banana cream, vanilla and chocolate.

Owner Jonathan Holmberg says his business is far more successful than he thought it would be at this point.

The 20 year-old Conklin native saved enough money to buy all his equipment.

Holmberg says the push-cart style business is open from noon to 9 Tuesday through Sunday.

You can find the business on Instagram by searching Vibes_Binghamton_NY