Vexit: Virginia conservative counties consider seceding from the Commonwealth

WASHINGTON, DC – The deep divisions between Upstate and Downstate New York have lead to some Upstate activists calling for a split of the state, or for the ability of some Upstate counties to secede and join Pennsylvania.

As NewsChannel 34’s Basil John shows us, there’s another East Coast state where more rural counties are looking to jump ship.

Shelley Moore Capito: Sometimes people feel like they taken for granted in this state.

After the newly Democrat-Controlled Virginia Legislature removed Lee Jackson Day, ratified the Equal Rights Amendment and consider new gun law, some West Virginia Republicans are encouraging conservative counties in Virginia to secede from the Commonwealth.

Shelley Moore Capito: That’s a pretty dramatic move and maybe they’re making a statement to their state house in Richmond. That we matter too.”

It’s called Vexit and West Virginia senator Shelley Moore Capito says she’ll support anyone who wants to come over.

Shelley Moore Capito: We’ll welcome them to West Virginia. We are a very warm and welcoming state and the chance to expand our state would be great.

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice is also an outspoken supporter.

The last time something like this happened was during the Civil War, when West Virginia broke away from Virginia to avoid the confederacy.

Mark Warner: Even if we disagree on certain issues, there’s ways we’ll still come back together.

Virginia senator Mark Warner says it’s important to stick together even when people disagree.

Mark Warner: I think some of these countries ought wait and actually see what the general assembly actually enacts and what the governor actually signs into law before acting precipitously.

Any boundary change would require approval by the Virginia Legislature, a move both Virginia and West Virginia lawmakers see as unlikely.