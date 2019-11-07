Veteran’s Voices: Dancing Vet

A 92 year old veteran says he has no plans on slowing down anytime soon.

Every Thursday night you can catch Angelo Ricco cutting it up on the dance floors around Richmond, Virginia.

Kerri O’brien reports.

This 92-year-old dancing World War Two Veteran is proving age is just a number.

“It keeps me active, my legs moving and so forth.”

Every Thursday evening you can find Angelo Ricco dancing in the deli at Padows in Innsbrook.

The Navy Vet says he’s always loved to dance.

“That was my career in the Navy,” says Ricco.

“That was your career in the Navy?”

“Yeah I used to dance lot when I was ashore.”

FREDDY C “I’m here twice a month and it’s a wonderful place.”

Freddy C “This is a veteran outfit in here….”

“Thank you so much for your service.”

Freddy..”but Angelo is kind of special.”

Freddy C ” he is like Fred Astaire and girl’s love him.”

Kerri : “I am hearing the ladies love your dancing. Are you a ladies man?

Angelo: “Well, I don’t project myself as a ladies man but I do like to dance and they are very hospitable that way.”

So of course, I had to ask if I could have the next dance?

Kerri: “Would you dance with me to this?

Nats: music and clapping

This Vet can certainly twirl me off my feet.