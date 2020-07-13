Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 478 turns 100

BINGHAMTON, NY – A nonprofit veterans service organization in Binghamton got to celebrate a special day this weekend.

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 478 on Court Street had its 100th birthday yesterday.

The post is named for World War 1 veteran Richard J. Hoyt, who left school at Cornell University to fight in World War 1.

He was part of the battle that broke the Hindenburg Line in Western Germany.

The establishment is the oldest of its kind in Broome County.

Post 478 Senior Vice Commander Daniel Cullen says there are not many organizations that live to be a hundred years old.

“We opened up in a pandemic, and here we are a hundred years later and its another pandemic. We’re still going strong. We’re not as strong as we once were when we had a lot of veterans from World War 2, but we do do a lot for the community,” says Cullen.

The non-profit organization holds fundraisers for the community, including some for the Honor Flight.

Hoyt was born in Candor but moved to and grew up in Binghamton.

Post 478 goes up to Candor every year to Hoyt’s gravesite to honor him.