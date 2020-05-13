Veterans of Distinction ceremony held online this year, call for submissions

BINGHAMTON, NY – An annual event to celebrate veterans in the community will be held virtually this year.

The 10th annual Veterans of Distinction ceremony is going to be held on the Broome County Legislature website.

Under these unique circumstances, the legislature is asking students in grades K through 12 to submit patriotic artwork to go along with pictures of the nominated veterans.

These works of art can be drawings, paintings, or any other form of art.

They’re then asked to submit a picture of the artwork along with their name, age, grade, school district, and the title of the piece.

Legislature Chairman Dan Reynolds says that this event is a good opportunity for the area’s youth to connect with those who served.

“Well, one of the things we feel is always important is engaging with our youth, and trying to make sure that they have the opportunity to connect with other members of their class. But, the other part is that we’re honoring veterans. Any time we can connect the youth with the veterans in our community, so they can help understand the sacrifice that they made for our community, I think that’s a worthy endeavor,” says Reynolds.

Submissions are being accepted until Friday.

You are asked to email them to LegClerk@broomecounty.us

The finished video will be uploaded on May 21st.