Veterans For Peace holds pro-voting demonstration

BINGHAMTON, NY – With early voting getting underway over the weekend, a local activist group held a rally Monday to remind everyone of the importance of voting.

Peace Action of Broome County and Veterans For Peace gathered in front of the main entrance of Binghamton University to display their messages.

Burma Shave-style signs were spaced out down the parkway, reading out the message “Hate will not make us great, vote”, along with other messages.

The president of Veterans For Peace, Jack Gilroy, echoed a similar message when talking about the importance of this election.

“Hate will not make us great. Hate will not make us great. We’ve got to vote, and get us back to united as a people of peace, strength, justice, and not of hate,” says Gilroy.

The signs were displayed in such a way that they could be read by traffic going both east and west on the parkway, with many drivers honking their horns and yelling in support of the demonstration.