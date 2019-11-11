Veterans Day parade takes place downtown

BINGHAMTON, NY – Today is the day when we honor those who have fought for our rights by serving in our armed forces.

Veterans Day celebrations were plentiful today, with the main event being the annual parade in Binghamton.



The brisk temperatures and overcast conditions didn’t discourage citizens from turning out in support of veterans.

The parade stepped off at 2 PM outside American Legion Post 80 on Main Street and headed east across the Court Street bridge ending at the Courthouse.

US Navy veteran Robert Gardner, says it feels good to see spectators out, waving flags and honoring their service.

“It represents the end of the war, back in 1918, of course. November 11th, the 11th day, the 11th hour, the 11th month. We are celebrating that and of course we celebrate all wars now,” says Gardner.

Garnder is the Judge Advocate and a Past Commander of American Legion Post 974 in Whitney Point.

Marchers and organizers say that while it was a bit chilly, they were thankful that the forecasted rain held off.