Veteran receives free dentures

BINGHAMTON, NY – A local dentist is helping ensure that a man who served our country is able to smile again.

On Veteran’s Day, Doctor Andre Henriques provided free dental care to Army Veteran Jeremy Tuttle.

Tuttle has been living without teeth for the last 10 years, and due to the fact that he is not 100 percent disabled, he does not qualify for full VA dental benefits.

Tuttle was too numb from the procedure to speak afterward, but he did give his best smile to acknowledge his happiness with the end result.

Doctor Henriques, who served in the Air Force, says this was the best way he knew how to give back to someone who has already given so much.

“As a veteran myself, we appreciate each other just like the public does, but it’s a little more special. A little more close to home with us because we know what it’s like. It’s a big sacrifice, both to the family and for the veteran. So, it’s good to show our appreciation,” says Henriques.

Henriques put in an upper denture and a lower snap-in denture, giving Tuttle a smile a decade in the making.

Henriques says that Tuttle’s current dentures are temporary, with permanent ones to be placed in about 4 to 6 months.