Vestal students students hold memorial for Lauren Ajax

VESTAL, NY – A vigil was held last night for the young woman who lost her life over the weekend.

Teachers and students put flowers on a monument in front of Vestal High School in honor of Lauren Ajax.

The 17-year old was a student at Vestal High School, and a poem she wrote when she was younger was placed with the flowers.

Ajax passed away from gunshot wounds after a domestic dispute involving her step-mother and father.

The Vestal Central School District’s Counseling Department is offering support to any and all students affected by this tragedy.

