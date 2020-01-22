Vestal students send artwork to Malaysia

VESTAL, NY – Students at a local school are sending their works of art to children on the other side of the world.

Art class kids at Vestal High School worked for a week or two to make portraits of children in Malaysia.

Their teacher laid out a bunch of pictures for the students to choose from, and then let them have their choice of styles and utensils for their works.

Some students used pencils alone to complete their drawings, while others used paint, watercolors, and other items.

Vestal High School Sophomore Olivia Muse says the challenge was tense for a little while, but wound up being fulfilling.

“I feel great. I am so happy I took the challenge to draw someone and make it as close as I could. It was definitely challenging in that I had to get a lot of instruction from my teacher, but it was worth it,” said Muse.

The art students didn’t know much about the subjects of their drawings, aside from a few simple facts, like their favorite color.

Muse’s drawing was of a young boy named Abdulrahem and his favorite color was blue, so Muse painted a blue background.

The portraits will soon be transported back to Malaysia to the Memory Project, the main organization that currently uses art as a way to connect the world.