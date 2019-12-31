Vestal Senior Center holds New Year’s Eve luncheon

BINGHAMTON, NY – Broome County had several holiday dinners at its various senior centers today.

One such event was at the senior center in the former Vestal High School.

Guests were able to enjoy meals consisting of roast pork, chicken, with gravy, sides and even an orange cranberry bar for dessert.

Vestal Senior Center Site Supervisor Charlotte Hildebrandt says holding events like this is good for the seniors in our area and our community as a whole.

“It definitely gives them a place to go and talk to people, rather than being stuck in a home by themselves, which some of them are. A lot of us are. Once you get to a certain age, your family leaves and you’re by yourself,” said Hildebrant.

Hildebrandt has been working for the city for about 40 years, and has contributed to the Vestal senior center for over a decade.

With the new year, many of us try to put our best foot forward and change our pace.

Hildebrandt, however, says she has no plans to change herself in any way for 2020.

“Oh my gosh, no. I don’t make New Year’s resolutions, because I never keep them past yesterday. Does anybody make New Year’s resolutions? No,” said Hildebrandt.

Grape juice, cheese and crackers were also available for the taking during the nice healthy lunch.

People played card games like solitaire, go fish, and others.

Centers around the greater Binghamton area held luncheons just like this.

Deposit, Endwell, Whitney Point, and Harpursville all helped their seniors bring in their new year on a high note.