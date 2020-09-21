Vestal School District has first COVID-19 case

VESTAL, NY – The Vestal School District has their first COVID-19 case since school began last week.

The school district office released a statement saying that they are working with the Broome County Health Department after receiving notification of a confirmed case in the district.

Though they did not elaborate whether the case was a student or staff, they did say that the individual, and anyone who came in close contact with that person, must now quarantine for 14 days.

The district followed up by saying the affected areas have been cleaned, and that in-person learning has been impacted due to individuals needing to isolate, although they did not say to what extent it has been impacted.