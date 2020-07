VESTAL, NY – Vestal Police have confirmed a second death in a domestic shooting on the Fourth of July.

62 year-old Jean Guillaume has died, following the shooting of his 17 year-old step daughter Lauren Ajax and her mother, 52 year-old Marie Laure Jean-Jaques, police say.

Guillaume also shot himself.

Ajax was pronounced dead at the scene, while Jean-Jaques was taken to the hospital in critical condition.