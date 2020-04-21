Vestal Park responds to being named COVID-19 “hotspot”

VESTAL, NY – A Vestal nursing home has released updated information about the spread of the virus in its facility.

Vestal Park Rehabilitation and Nursing was designated a COVID-19 hotspot by Broome County officials yesterday.

The facility’s administrator put out a statement yesterday evening acknowledging multiple cases of the virus among residents and employees in one of its skilled nursing units.

Vestal Park says there have been no confirmed cases in its assisted living facility.

The home says resident safety and infection control remain top priorities.