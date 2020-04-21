Vestal Park responds to being named COVID-19 “hotspot”

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

VESTAL, NY – A Vestal nursing home has released updated information about the spread of the virus in its facility.

Vestal Park Rehabilitation and Nursing was designated a COVID-19 hotspot by Broome County officials yesterday.

The facility’s administrator put out a statement yesterday evening acknowledging multiple cases of the virus among residents and employees in one of its skilled nursing units.

Vestal Park says there have been no confirmed cases in its assisted living facility.

The home says resident safety and infection control remain top priorities.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Top Stories

Local News

More Local News