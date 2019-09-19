Vestal Museum to house Haudenosaunee Festival

VESTAL N.Y – The Vestal Museum is looking way back in the town’s history to celebrate the heritage of its earliest settlers.

The The Power of Haudenosaunee Women is a new exhibit that features both art work and historical artifacts.

On display will be woven baskets and contemporary art pieces as well as ancient pottery chards that were loaned by the Binghamton University Archaeology Facility.

This Saturday, the exhibit will open in conjunction with the museum’s third annual Haudenosaunee Festival out in the parking lot.

Museum Director Cherese Wiesner-Rosales says it’s a celebration of indigenous people then and now.

“Haudenosaunee culture has this great and rich past but there’s also people today who are living, breathing and celebrating their culture and so we want to celebrate them,” says Wiesner Rosales.

The festival, which runs from 11 to 3 Saturday, will include demonstrations by members of the Onondaga Nation on traditional food, lacrosse, and wampum belts.

From 1 to 3 there will be traditional dances with members in full regalia.

And Vestal alum Bob Carpenter will screen a preview of his upcoming feature-length documentary about lacrosse.