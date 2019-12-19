Vestal Museum puts antique toys on display

BINGHAMTON, NY – The ghost of Christmas past has already paid a visit to a local museum.

The Vestal Museum has a look at toys of yesteryear on display.

The Wonderful World of Wilcox’s Toys features antique pedal cars and other toys from the collection of Gary Wilcox.

The cars date back to the 1950’s and will be on display through the end of January.

Museum Director Cherese Rosales says that the exhibit drew a huge crowd opening weekend.

She also says that kids love the cars.

“Really excited, they are told as they’re walking into the museum that they’re not allowed to touch anything, and then when one of the people that work here come around and say ‘oh you can actually get in that and get your picture taken’ their faces light up. So we’ve had a lot of the younger kids getting inside them, even the older kids get inside them,” says Rosales.

The museum also has local art on display.



It’s open Thursdays and Fridays from 10 to 2, Saturdays from 10 to 3 and Sundays 1 to 3.



Click here for information on future exhibits.