Vestal Museum hosts new photo exhibit

VESTAL, NY – The Vestal Museum is hosting a picture perfect new exhibit.

The museum, near the Vestal Public Library, has many photographs from award winning photographer George Allen.

Allen spent about 5 months compiling his images for the gallery.

In the museum, you’ll see photos of birds, insects, deer, and flowers.

One of Allen’s favorites is a picture of his wife, Gloria, which won him a blue ribbon at the New York State Fair.

The amateur photographer says that picture is one of his favorites.

“What’s so special to me is I had met Gloria about 24 years ago, and we just hit it off, I fell in love with her, and so being the case, that picture just has a lot of romantic feelings for me,” says Allen.

Museum officials say when the museum opens, it will have tables outside to display the pictures and other things.

They will also invite a few people inside at a time to take a look at some iconic items.

They say viewers will have to wear masks on the property.