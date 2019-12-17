Vestal Middle School held it’s annual concert for senior citizens

VESTAL, NY – Some Vestal students did their part to spread holiday cheer recently.

Vestal Middle School held it’s 7th annual Holiday Concert for senior citizens, in the high school’s auditorium.

The concert started in the middle of the afternoon, and featured the 7th and 8th grade band, 6th grade band, orchestra, select choir, and many different ensembles.

The hour-long free concert has become a holiday tradition for the school.

Director of the 7th and 8th grade band Denise Lacey-Corcoran says the work is worth the reward.

“I love doing this concert because, as I tell the students every year, we do this concert to bring joy to people. Certainly to play well and we get to perform, but it’s to bring joy to people, and help them find more of their Christmas Spirit,” said Corcoran.

Lacey-Corcoran says it’s important to perform early in the day as opposed to after dark.

She wanted to make sure the elderly could easily make the trip to the school for the concert.

She made no remark about the students getting to perform rather than attend classes.