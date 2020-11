VESTAL, NY – A Vestal man has been sentenced to 6 years in prison for torching the place where he worked.

50 year-old Richard Millard admitted that he set fire to the warehouse building at Home Central in Vestal where was employed.

The arson took place on the afternoon of February 13th earlier this year and the resulting smoke could bee seen from miles away.

The store is expected to reopen sometime in the new year.