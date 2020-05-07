Vestal Hills Elementary student families hold drive by parade in honor of staff

VESTAL, NY – Students and their families are letting a local elementary school know how much they miss them.

A long line of cars paraded through the parking lot of Vestal Hills Elementary School yesterday.

The idea, created by teamwork between school officials and the Parent Teacher Association, was meant to give students and families the opportunity to show their appreciation for their favorite teachers.

They did just that, as some students held signs out their windows, and even applauded through the sunroof.

4th grade teacher Dan Greenman says he was thrilled when he learned that the parade was happening.

“I think it gives the teachers and the students a way to connect. A way to see each other again, not just seeing each other virtually over Zoom, but a way to see each other and have maybe a little bit of a continued way to build relationships just as we have been all year,” says Greenman.

Teachers lost count of the number of cars that drove by as it far exceeded the roughly 50 that were expected.