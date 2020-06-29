Vestal High School senior class donates to CHOW

VESTAL, NY – A local high school senior class is using the money it would have had to hold awesome events to help the community.

The Vestal High School Class of 2020 has donated $5,000 to CHOW.

The money would have been used for their senior trip, prom and other things, which were cancelled due to the virus.

CHOW says the money will go toward 25,000 meals for the needy in the area.

CHOW Director Les Aylesworth says the need for food in the area has reached high level.

“It’s gifts like this that help us to keep doing what we do. The truth is we don’t know how long this is going to continue. We don’t know how long we are going to have social distancing requirements and people will be out of work. This ensures that we’re able to, and continue doing, what we’ve been doing to support the community,” says Aylesworth.

Vestal Senior Class President Catherine Deskur says she came up with the idea with fellow class officers Claire Lee, Hannah Krauss, and Xandria Heidrich and school administrators.

She says helping the community was a unanimous decision among her classmates.

“Even students in our class are being affected in major ways by this pandemic, and so it was important to everyone that spirits remain high, so we did other events like online prom, that did not cost money but were still a fun way of connecting everyone, but use the money for something that everyone agreed was going to make a difference,” says Deskur.

CHOW has been working with local schools to make sure they can supply hungry families with free school lunches over the past few months.

Aylesworth says they will continue doing that.