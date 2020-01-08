Vestal High School Chemistry Magic Show

VESTAL, NY – Local youngsters marveled at some neat tricks some high school students pulled off today.

Vestal High School’s chemistry students hosted 4th graders from Clayton Avenue Elementary school for their Chemistry Magic Show.

The teenagers held their show in the lecture hall on the second floor, and wore fancy tie-dye jackets.

The show started with a trick they call “Elephant’s Toothpaste”, where after a chemical reaction, a toothpaste like substance bursts out of a tube.

Vestal Senior Dora Donacik says she always enjoys putting on the show.

“Chemistry as a science has meant a lot to me. I’m considering majoring in it in college. I’ve had some really great experiences with the show. Here, it looks like we’re about to get started, but it’s been really meaningful to get to show all these little kids, especially the young women like me and my co-captain what their futures can hold in science,” says Donacik.

The show has been held annually for roughly the past 20 years.

The upperclassmen also set their own hands on fire with the help of a bubbly substance.

Today’s show was the final show of the school year after holding presentations for students at the other Vestal elementaries.