Vestal gym closes after being open less than a year

VESTAL, NY – A Vestal gym has closed its doors after less than a year in business.

434 Fitness announced this week that it is closed.

Everyone with memberships and packages that have not been used will be refunded.

The gym held its grand opening in May and was located next to the Computer Emergency Room on the Vestal Parkway.

Its personal trainers are still training locally, here is where they will be:

Kelli Carr: Superior 24/7 Fitness and American Family Fitness

Dan Innarella: American Family Fitness

Elaine and Matthew Schneider: Be You Be True Fitness

Brandon Fuller: Superior 24/7 Fitness

Christine Goldsmith: Riverwalk and Superior 24/7 Fitness