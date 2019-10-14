Vestal gets a new “welcome” sign

VESTAL, N.Y – A major entry point to Vestal has a whole new look.

The Land Bank of Broome County has created a new green space with a welcome sign at the exit ramp off Route 17 East for traffic heading to Old Vestal Road.

The newly landscaped area replaces a vacant flooded home that sat on the site since the Flood of 2011.

The Land bank acquired the house and had it demolished last year.

Chairman of the Land Bank Board of Directors Aaron Martin says it’s another sign of recovery in the flood ravaged Twin Orchards neighborhood.

“This is just another thing that we can do to really help show everybody in the community that we’re with them, we’re supporting them, and really welcoming visitors and residents to the area,” says Martin.

The project to remove the house was stalled for years until the Land Bank acquired the house through foreclosure a year and a half ago.