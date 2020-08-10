Vestal Central School District to reopen with one day a week in person instruction in middle and high school

VESTAL, NY – With the news that schools can reopen in New York State this fall, the plans of one local district are receiving some push back from some community members.

Students at Vestal High and Middle Schools will be attending class 1 day a week at the start of the school year.

That’s less than most other districts who are offering 2 days or more of in-school class time per week.

Grades 3 to 12 will be divided up in 4 groups, with 1 group of students attending school each day.

Students in Kindergarten up to 2nd grade will be broken up into 2 groups and attend school twice a week.

During days when students are not at school, they will be learning remotely.

Some parents are frustrated with the limited amount of in-person learning and claim that the district has not been forthcoming with its reasoning, nor has it involved them in the decision-making process.

Vestal Center School district declined interview requests at this time.

A spokesperson says the district’s plans are very fluid with room to change and that feelings are running high as it tries to strike a delicate balance between safety and effective instruction.

The district is holding three Zoom meetings to explain its plan.

The first meeting is tonight at 7.

You can visit Vestal.STIER.org to find the link.