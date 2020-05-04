Vestal Central School District distributes laptops to students who need them

VESTAL, NY – School bus drivers in Vestal are helping to bring the classroom to children stuck at home.

The school district has given out over a thousand laptop computers to students so they can stay on top of their classes.

A school bus carrying about 14 more computers left the Vestal Senior Center on Friday to do more deliveries.

Broome-Tioga BOCES I-T Technology Coordinator Tim Myers says these laptops help families with their stress as much as students with their classes.

“If they don’t have enough devices at home, this is just an extra one the kids can use so now, if a parent is working from home, now they’re not sharing it, going back and forth with it, and scheduling is a lot easier for families,” says Meyers.

Computers have gone to several grade levels in the district.

School principals have contacted the district about laptops for students, and from there, volunteer bus drivers deliver them.

This particular bus was 1 of 3 sent out on Friday, and covered students in the southern part of Vestal, near the Pennsylvania border.