Vestal a capella group creates music video to their arrangement of “Let it Be”

VESTAL, NY – Some local high school students are using their voices to help carry them through this challenging time.

Vestal’s Bear Necessities a capella group has recorded a music video to the song Let it Be.

The group was hard at work on the song all year, performing it a few times.

When the director, Austin Kiley, suggested they make a video in quarantine, all eight students were excited.

Each student sent in their clips and the video was sent off for editing.

Senior Dominic Perfitti says the video was a great bonding experience.

“This music video brought us together not only in terms of singing, but we re-bonded and pushed on a whole other level of communication. And it was basically the most perfect way to end senior year, for me, at least,” says Perfitti.

“We’re able to do some things that are pretty cool to try and make up for what they’re missing. And there’s nothing like being in person and being able to sing together, but this is what we can do to give them as much as we can,” says Kiley.

The group also performed at the school’s Senior Solo Night, as well as a special performance for Superintendent’s Day, the last time students were allowed in the school.