Veronica Gorman announces another run for Family Court Judge

BINGHAMTON, NY – Just 4 weeks after the election, a local judge and attorney has announced another run for Broome County Family Court Judge.

Republican Veronica Gorman announced her candidacy for one of the 2 openings next year in Family Court.

One seat will replace Rita Connerton who is retiring and the other replaces Rick Miller who was removed from the bench for judicial misconduct.

Gorman, who is a Town of Union Justice and a lawyer in private practice, ran for an opening in Family Court this year but lost the Republican and Conservative primaries to Steve Cornwell and the Independence Party primary to Hollie Levine.