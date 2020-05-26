Van Cott offers curbside pick up

BINGHAMTON, NY – Customers can once again purchase something special in a Van Cott box as one of our area’s oldest retailers adopts curbside sales.

Van Cott Jewelers resumed business last Tuesday as the Southern Tier entered Phase 1 of the reopening of the economy.

Customers are not allowed into the store so they peruse some of the inventory on the store’s website and Facebook page and then start a conversation with employees online, over the phone or through Facetime.

Once they’ve narrowed down their possibilities, they make an appointment to either pick the item up, or go over the options with staff in the store’s secure vestibule.

Owner Birdie Levine says relationships, even during an era of social distancing, is key to making the proper sale.

She recounts an example of a recent engagement ring customer.

“I picked out 3 different stones with 3 different mountings and I had them all set up on a tray. I had my mask on, he had his mask on and we met in the vestibule and he picked out the diamond that he loved. So it worked out perfectly,” says Levine.

Levine says that initially she had to furlough her staff but was able to bring them back through the Payroll Protection Program.

If the region proceeds to Phase 2 soon, the store will reopen to a limited number of patrons by appointment only.

For now, the store has reduced hours Tuesday through Saturday from 10 until 3.

For more information, go to VanCottJewelers.com.