USMCA Deal could be passed before the year’s end

WASHINGTON, DC -Democrats in the House of Representatives and President Trump have reached a deal on the United States-Mexico-Canada trade deal.



The trade agreement that replaces NAFTA has been in negotiations for more than a year.

As NewsChannel 34’s Anna Wiernicki shows us, Speaker Nancy Pelosi fought for changes before an agreement could be reached.

Nancy Pelosi: This is a day we’ve all been working to.

After more than a year of negotiations, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says Democrats in the House have finally reached a deal with the Trump Administration on the United States Mexico Canada trade agreement.

Nancy Pelosi: We were in range for awhile but until we could cross a certain threshold of enforcement, for our workers rights, for environment and for the prescription drug issue.

Frank Lucas: Finally some good news up here.

Oklahoma Republican Congressman Frank Lucas says the USMCA trade deal will help all US Workers from farmers to manufacturers.

Representatives from all three countries met in Mexico City Tuesday to sign the modified USMCA which includes the changes House Democrats wanted…now each country’s legislature will have to vote to confirm the new agreement.

Anna Wiernicki: Texas Republican Congressman Kevin Brady says he expects the deal will now fly through Congress,

Kevin Brady: This agreement is so solid there really is no excuse for any member of Congress to oppose it.

Anna Wiernicki: The White House says it is preparing to submit the ratifying documents to Congress.

Once that happens, Congress has 90 days to vote on the USMCA but Massachusetts Democrat Richard Neal says he expects a vote before Christmas.

Richard Neal: I think there is no reason for unnecessary delays, but at the same time we want to make sure there is a chance for people in the caucus to vet what we’ve put together.

Anna Wiernicki: Congress only has eight working days left this year.