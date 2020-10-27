US Postal Service to hold Drive Through Hiring Event

BINGHAMTON, NY – The U-S Postal Service is getting creative as it struggles to address a severe staffing shortage in Binghamton.

USPS is holding a Drive Through Hiring Event tomorrow and Thursday from 10 until noon at the main post office on Henry Street in Binghamton.

Openings include both full and part-time positions in both the city and in rural routes.

Staffing shortages that the postal service blames on the pandemic and a rash of retirements has lead to packages piling up inside Henry Street and some mail routes going undelivered.

