US Marine Corps Toys for Tots Saturday pickup location

Capital Region Toys for Tots holiday convoy runs on donation from Dunkin’ to deliver thousands of toys and winter coats to children across New York

WHAT: The Convoy of Hope, powered by Dunkin’, will make a stop in Binghamton during its run across New York to deliver toys and holiday cheer to thousands of children and local non-profit organizations.

The holiday convoy is made possible, in part, by a $30,000 contribution from Dunkin’ to Capital Region Toys for Tots.

WHEN: Saturday, December 7

2:30 to 3:05 p.m.

WHERE: Binghamton University

Lot C

4400 Vestal Parkway

Binghamton, NY

WHO: -Staff Sergeant Patrick Lurenz, Assistant Coordinator, Capital Region Toys for Tots



-Eric Stensland, Integrated Marketing Manager, Dunkin’

-Local children and families

DETAILS: U.S. Marine Corps Reserve volunteers and Dunkin’ franchisees will assist the Capital Region Toys for Toys holiday convoy as it crosses New York to deliver thousands of toys and winter coats to children and families.

The convoy will also deliver toys at State University of New York campuses in Albany, Cobleskill and Oneonta. The holiday convoy will also make a special stop in Bainbridge.

Toys and coats purchased with a $30,000 donation from Dunkin’ will be hand delivered to local children and non-profit organizations at each stop along the journey.

Since beginning its support of the holiday toy collection drive in 2009, Dunkin’ has donated $320,000 to Capital Region Toys for Tots.

The Marines will work with more than 200 community agencies to distribute toys this holiday season to as many as 200,000 children.