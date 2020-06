NASA astronauts Douglas Hurley, left, and Robert Behnken walk out of the Neil A. Armstrong Operations and Checkout Building on their way to Pad 39-A, at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Saturday, May 30, 2020. The two astronauts will fly on a SpaceX test flight to the International Space Station. For the first time in nearly a decade, astronauts will blast into orbit aboard an American rocket from American soil, a first for a private company. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

It’s been just over two weeks from when Apalachin native Doug Hurley and fellow astronaut Bob Behnken launched into space.

Hurley, who has continued to be active on Twitter since his departure, tweeted a photo on Saturday showing the Great Lakes from space.

“I stayed up late last night to spend some time looking out the window. It was a beautiful day to see the Great Lakes and my childhood home in upstate, New York,” Hurley wrote.