Upper Front Street Spiedie and Rib Pit’s new location

TOWN OF CHENANGO – It may not have been a speedy move, but a Binghamton staple eatery has a new location.

The Spiedie and Rib Pit Upper Front Street location has moved a few doors down.

It’s been occupying the former Pizza Hut on Upper Front since November.

Spiedie and Rib Pit has occupied their former location for 26 years, and was the first Spiedie and Rib Pit to open.

Co-owner John Schofield, who owns the business with his parents, says they bought the Pizza Hut building 7 years ago.

He says the family felt last fall was the right time to finally make the move.

“We tore everything out, new concrete on more than half, half the building. All new windows, all new doors. From head to toe we really, really took this place down to nothing, and then built it back up,” says Schofield.

The new location seats about 65 guests, as opposed to 25 in the old location.

They’ve also made small changes to their menu, adding new salads, sandwiches and milkshakes, but still keeping their classics.

Schofield says the public response to the new location has been great.

Their hours are Monday through Thursday 10:30 to 10, Friday and Saturday 10:30 to 10:30 and Sunday 11 to 9.