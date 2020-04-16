Upper Front Street Mirabito employee tests positive for COVID-19, county asks customers to quarantine through Saturday

BINGHAMTON, NY Governor Cuomo has extended the New York State on Pause restrictions and closures until May 15th.

Meanwhile, the Broome County Health Department has issued its first public warning about a business where patrons may have been exposed to the coronavirus.

Public health officials say an employee at the Mirabito Convenience Store on Upper Front Street next to the SUNY Broome campus tested positive for COVID-19.

Test results were just returned today and the store has voluntarily closed down for cleaning and sanitation.

The employee last worked at the gas station on April 4th and did not have any symptoms at that time.

However, contact tracing protocols now look back 48 hours before a person became symptomatic.

So, anyone who knows that they were inside the store between 5:30 AM and 2:30 PM on April 3rd and between 6:30 AM and 10:30 AM on the 4th is asked to self quarantine through this Saturday.

“Although there’s only 2 days left in this incubation period, we wanted to make sure that the public was aware and take proper precautions if you were in the store during those times that the employee worked,” says Public Health Director Rebecca Kaufman.

Kaufman says Mirabito has been a great partner in the process.



A sign on the door says the location is scheduled to reopen on Monday.