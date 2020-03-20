Updates from Broome County’s daily COVID-19 briefing

BINGHAMTON, NY – Broome County’s daily COVID-19 media briefing included pleas directed at shoppers and President Trump.

Broome County Executive Jason Garnar was joined today by Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo.

Lupardo delivered the message that there are no national shortages of food and that empty shelves at local grocery stores are simply the result of high-volume panic buying.

She implored residents to only buy what they need so that there’s enough food to go around.

, “It’s really heartbreaking when we’re hearing stories about seniors and people of low income who really aren’t in a position to buy that much and going to the store and not even finding the most basics in some places like eggs, bread, meat. So, please keep in my your neighbors as you are volume purchasing. And please there is no need for hoarding,” says Lupardo.

Lupardo says that the food distribution network needs a chance to catch up.

Meanwhile Garnar leveled some blunt criticism against the Trump administration for not being better prepared for the pandemic.

Garnar says it’s unacceptable for our local hospitals to have to restrict their testing to only the most sick.

“We need thousands of these tests right here in Broome County and we have hundreds. That is because the federal government has not mobilized the full resources of their government to be able to direct employers and use the full power that they have to get the supplies that we need,” said Garnar.

Garnar says the hospitals also need more gowns, masks and especially ventilators.