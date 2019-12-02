Updated travel information, Monday afternoon:

From the NYS Police newsroom:

UPDATE 3:45 p.m. – State Route 17 (westbound direction) clear from bus accident.



3:01 p.m. – State Route 17 (westbound direction) in Hancock (Broome County) both lanes blocked by a bus on its side. No injuries reported.



UPDATE 1:30 pm – Interstate 81 in the town of Barker has reopened. Multiple vehicle accidents have been cleared. Continue to use caution while out on all roadways.



UPDATE 12:00 pm – State Route 17 in the town of Nichols has opened. Conditions remain slick due to weather, drive with caution!



Original release:

Icy roads this morning have slowed traffic on two major roadways in Troop C and made travel tricky.



In Tioga County, State Route 17 (westbound direction) is backed up for several miles due to black ice. As a result, State Route 17 (westbound) in the town of Nichols is CLOSED and rerouted at exit 62 to allow the Department of Transportation to salt the roadway.



In Broome County, multiple car accidents are being reported on Interstate 81 (southbound direction) in the town of Barker near milepost marker 22. No injuries have been reported at this time. Detours in the at area are in place at exit 7 (Castle Creek) that will take travelers onto State Route 11 then back to Interstate 81 at Exit 6.