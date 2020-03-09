Update on Union-Endicott bus driver

BINGHAMTON, NY – Three students escaped injury in a school bus crash that sent the driver to the hospital on the way home from school on Friday.

A Union-Endicott school bus carrying 3 students between the ages of 13 and 15 went off North Cafferty Road in the Town of Owego and slammed into a tree shortly after 3 PM.

It’s the latest in a string of accidents involving school buses in our area so far this year.

None of the students were injured but the driver had to be cut from the vehicle and taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

The district released a statement on Saturday indicating that the 70 year-old male driver was doing well and thanked everyone for their prayers and well-wishes.